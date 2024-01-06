TxDOT Weekend Road Closures

Roadwork along area roadways across the region.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Now that the holidays are in the rear view mirror, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting up roadwork on the weekends around San Antonio.

Some of the roadwork will see long-term on-going construction with lane closures. Drive carefully.

I-10 – East San Antonio

Current until Friday, January 26. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating westbound main lane closures at Loop 13/W.W. White Rd. for steal beam repairs. Traffic under the bridge will be closed as well.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Current through Monday, February 12, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for drainage, column, and cap work.

Current until Thursday, February 29, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound I-35 frontage road between Toepperwein Road and Judson Road for retaining wall, drilled shaft, column, and cap work.

Current until Friday, March 8, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Bludau-Bishop Road to Judson Road for permanent widening and drainage work.

Current through Monday, May 20, long-term closure (24/7). Alternating lane closures on southbound I-35 frontage road between Thousand Oaks Drive and Whirlwind Drive for roadway reconstruction and structural work.

Current until Sunday, September 8, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from McMorris Boulevard to Pat Booker Road for construction.

I-410 – North East San Antonio

Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.

Current until Friday, March 1, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.

SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County