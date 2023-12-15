KTSA KTSA Logo

Victor Claus and Elf Julian dash through San Antonio

By Tom Perumean
December 14, 2023 7:59PM CST
Share
Victor Claus and Elf Julian dash through San Antonio
Victor Claus making rounds bringing an early Christmas to special kids.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As part of the Spurs annual partnership with the Elf Louise Christmas Project, San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama played the role of Santa Claus to deliver Christmas presents, Spurs tickets and holiday cheer to children and families in need Thursday evening.  Wembanyama, along with his lead elf and teammate, Julian Champagnie, made door-to-door gift deliveries to families on San Antonio’s westside.

The Elf Louise Christmas project is dedicated to providing joy to Bexar County’s underserved children. The project began in 1969 when the program’s founder, Louise Locker, was a student at Trinity University in San Antonio. She found that for many San Antonio families, Christmas just did not exist and began to look for a way to provide a few Christmas presents for children. In the first year she collected gifts for children of 13 families. Currently, the organization collects over 60,000 gifts for distribution. The Elf Louise Christmas Project is an all-volunteer organization and is dependent on the generous donations by individual citizens and businesses in our community who wish to share the joy of Christmas. Ninety-eight cents of every dollar donated goes to the purchase, wrapping and delivery of gifts to children.

More about:
Elf Louise Christmas Project
gifts
Holiday cheer
presents
Santa Claus
Spurs tickets
Victor Wembanyama

Popular Posts

1

Morning standoff with San Antonio police ends, passed-out suspect arrested
2

SAPD Shooting kills 2 at West Side convenience store
3

Castle Hills Police: Hour long chase ends when driver crashes in West Bexar County
4

San Antonio Police: Shooting victim found pinned to stairwell at North Side apartment, search for shooter underway
5

Republican challenger for Bexar County Sheriff wants to send "Hollywood Javi" home