Who am I? Torso found on farm last week yields one identifying clue: a tattoo

By Tom Perumean
July 28, 2023 2:20PM CDT
Artists conception of back tattoo of homicide victim. Courtesy BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An artists conception of a tattoo found on the torso of a headless, limbless, legless body is the one possible link to identifying the victim.

It is the elaborate tattoo of a dragon with wings and a snarling face.

The body was found last week on a farm in far west Bexar County.

The owners of the farm, out feeding their animals, came upon the suitcase bearing the torso, the only remains found.

Sheriff’s investigators engaged the Texas Rangers artist to come up with the conception of the tattoo, as the rest of the remains were too badly decomposed for photographs.

The image of the tattoo was through state and national data bases with gang tattoos and affiliations.

Those searches were fruitless.

Sheriff Javier Salazar today held a media press call to release the image of the tattoo and appeal to the public in identifying the victim.

If you recognize the tattoo and can provide any information to BCSO with a possible identity or additional clue, you are urged to contact homicide investigators.

 

 

 

