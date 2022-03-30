Fiesta 2022 kicks off Thursday at Hemisfair with Roger Creager

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fiesta 2022 is kicking of Thursday with more than just fireworks.
Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair will ring in the start of the 2022 celebration starting at 4 p.m.
The Hemisfair main stage will start with DJ Donnie Dee at 4 p.m., followed by Volcán at 5:30 p.m.
The People’s Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Nueva and Alamo through Hemisfair. The parade will be led by Fiesta Grand Marshall Michael Quintanilla along with Fiesta Royalty, member organizations and commission officials.
The military salute will start at 7 p.m. with a fly over followed by performance by the United States Air Force Band of The West’s Velocity ensemble at 7:05 p.m.
Fiesta 2022 Opening Ceremonies will begin at 8:05 p.m. followed by a performance by Roger Creager. The fireworks show will begin at 9:50.
A second stage dubbed the DJ Stage will feature 11 DJs from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. including DJ Guaili, DJ Cheese Man, Moni the DJ, Hericane and more.
Valero Texas Open spectators and fans can celebrate the golf tournament’s 100th birthday at the Backyard at TPC San Antonio starting at 7 p.m. Spectators at the tournament Thursday will have free admittance to the 19th Hole Fiesta. Fans can attend with a $65 charge at the gate.
The 19th Hole Fiesta will have live music with the Spazmatics in addition to a fireworks show and backyard games.
Taste at the Tower is back for a third year at Fiesta starting a 7 p.m. at the base of the Tower of the Americas to sample appetizers, cocktails and enjoy live music.
