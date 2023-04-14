San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry gets deferred adjudication in DWI, hit and run cases

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry has the chance to avoid a conviction after he pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including DWI and failing to stop to provide information.

KSAT-TV reports that Perry was in court on Friday and was given deferred adjudication, which means the charges against him will be dismissed if he successfully completes the 12-month probation. During that time, Perry will have to refrain from drinking any alcohol and he will have to use an ignition lock device for at least six months.

Perry was accused by police of having 14 drinks at a bar before he crashed his Jeep into a car at an intersection on November 6, 2022. He was later found by police in his backyard lying on the ground as the Jeep continued to run in the driveway of his home.

Perry took a leave of absence after his arrest for DWI and a temporary replacement was chosen to fill that time.

Perry has announced he will not be running for re-election in May.